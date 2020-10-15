Indian Railway announces 22 festival trains

Indian Railway has announced new special trains. The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced 22 special trains. The special trains will be operated from October 23-27 from Karnataka.

These 22 special trains are part of 392 (196 pairs) to be run across the country from October 20 to December 3 for Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals.

Special trains:

Weekly superfast express from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Korba in Chhattisgarh from October 23 to November 27 on Friday and from Korba to Yesvantpur from October 25 to November 29 on Sunday.

Bi-weekly express:

Mysuru to Varanasi – from October 20 to November 26 on Tuesday and Thursday

Varanasi to Mysuru – from October 22 to November 28 on Thursday and Saturday.

Bengaluru city to Jodhpur – from October 24 to December 3 on Thursday and Saturday

Jodhpur to Bengaluru – October 21 to November 30 on Monday and Wednesday.

Mysuru to Ajmer – from October 20 to November 26 on Tuesday and Thursday

Ajmer to Mysuru – October 23 to November 29 on Friday and Sunday.

Weekly express

Yesvantpur to Ahmedabad- from October 25 to November 29 on Sunday

Ahmedabad to Yesvantpur – October 27 to December 1 on Tuesday.

Bengaluru City to Gandhidham- October 24 to November 28 on Saturday

Gandhidham to Bengaluru City – October 27 to December 1 on Tuesday.

Hubballi to Varanasi – from October 23 to November 27 on Friday

Varanasi to Hubballi – October 25 to November 29 on Sunday.

Daily express

Hubballi to Lokmanya Tilak terminus – from October 22 to November 30

Mumbai to Hubballi – October 23 to December 1.

Dharwad to Mysuru – October 20 to November 30

Mysuru to Dharwad- October 21 to December 1.

Hubballi to Secunderabad – October 20 to November 30

Secunderabad to Hubballi- October 21 to December 1.