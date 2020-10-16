COVID updates:- Covid cases rise up to 7000 today….

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department said that Covid has confirmed 7823 cases in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 1025, Kozhikode 970, Thrissur 809, Palakkad 648, Ernakulam 606, Thiruvananthapuram 595, Alappuzha 563, Kottayam 432, Kollam 418, Kannur 405, Pathanamthitta 296, Kasargod 234, Wayanad 158 and Idukki 124 districts.

Today, 144 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5731 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1158 is not clear. Malappuram 786, Kozhikode 878, Thrissur 795, Palakkad 434, Ernakulam 184, Thiruvananthapuram 405, Alappuzha 543, Kottayam 268, Kollam 410, Kannur 369, Pathanamthitta 227, Kasaragod 214, Wayanad 149 and Idukki 69 were affected by contact. Today, 24 deaths have been confirmed to be due to Covid.