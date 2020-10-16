Wildlife Photographer of the Year award won by an Indian woman for the 1st time!!! Check out her award-winning photo

Aishwarya Sridhar became the first Indian woman to be awarded the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in the prestigious award’s 56th year. The announcement was made at the Natural History Museum in London where Sridhar won among 50,000 entries from over 80 countries around the world. Her photo titled ‘Lights of Passion’ has won the ‘Highly Commended’ award at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020.

The competition was a tough one as out of the several applications, only 100 images were shortlisted and awarded the prestigious award. Sridhar won the award for the above photograph in the Behaviour Invertebrates category. The image was captured using one of Canon’s premium DSLRs — EOS-1DX Mark II. She was using a 35mm lens for this shot or Canon EF16-35mm F/2.8 L II USM lens to be precise at a focal length of 24mm, a shutter speed of 24 seconds, and an f/2.8 aperture and ISO 1000.

Congratulating the winner, Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products said, “We are delighted to hear the news of Aishwarya becoming the first Indian woman to win at the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the adult category which witnesses touch competition year on year. We want to congratulate her on her win and hope to witness her winning many more such awards in the future.”