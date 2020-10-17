Rare phenomenon!!! Watch three suns appeared at a time in the sky

Residents of Mohe, City of China, were mesmerized to see what appeared to be three suns hanging in the sky at the same time. The optical illusion reportedly lasted for three hours on the morning of October 15, 2020. It is important to note that China experiences this beautiful, rare spectacle because of a natural phenomenon. A video of the ‘three suns’ hanging in the sky at the same time has gone viral on social media. Two bright spots, called “phantom suns” can be seen on the left and right side of the actual sun.

“Three suns appeared in the sky of NE China’s Mohe for hours as the residents were amazed by the natural spectacle, which is also known as ‘sun dogs’,” the video is captioned. Watch the now-viral video here: The spectacle is caused by a natural phenomenon known as ‘sun dogs’ and rarely happens in China, according to experts. The stunning scene occurred from 6:30 am to 9:30 am in the Mohe town of Tuqiang. Mohe is part of the Daxing’anling region of north-eastern Heilongjiang Province. It was one of the longest-lasting sun dog occurrences in the area in recent years, the Daxing’anling Fire Brigade said in a social media post while sharing a video of the sight.