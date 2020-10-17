Successful night trials of Prithvi-2 missile conducted by India….

India successfully conducted a night trial of the nuclear-capable Prithvi-2 missile as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range in Odisha. The state-of-the-art surface-to-surface missile blasted off around 7.30 pm from launch complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur near Balasore and the trial was successful.

The last trial of Prithvi-2, carried out after sunset on September 23 from the same base, was also successful. “The missile trajectory was tracked by radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations by the DRDO along the coast of Odisha,” he said.

The Prithvi-2 missile is capable of carrying 500-1,000 kg of warheads and is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines, the sources said. The sophisticated missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system with a manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target, they said.