Covid patient gets a chance to attend his son’s marriage!!! Know how…

JERUSALEM:- An Israeli man hospitalized with the coronavirus has been granted the rare chance to take part in his son’s wedding after the Jerusalem hospital hosted the ceremony on its grounds, beneath the man’s hospital room window. A video of Sunday’s event by the Hadassah Medical Center showed the bride, escorted by two women holding candles, walking to a traditional wedding canopy set up on the hospital campus. As a live singer crooned Hebrew music, the couple, from an ultra-Orthodox family in the southern Israeli city of Arad, was surrounded by their guests, a handful of ultra-Orthodox men wearing masks, as well as several photographers.

Looking on from a window above the ceremony was the groom’s father, 56, who has been hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19 since September, according to the hospital. In the video, he is seen with an oxygen mask on his face, lying in a hospital bed near the window, which was draped with colorful balloons. Yad Avraham, a medical volunteer organization that helped organize the wedding, said the father was dressed in a festive hat worn by ultra-Orthodox Jews on special occasions but was too weak to be dressed in full traditional wedding garb. The hospital said that Sunday’s wedding was held in accordance with all Health Ministry guidelines. The small, muted ceremony stood in contrast to a number of large celebrations held by some segments of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community, who in some cases have defied rules on gatherings.