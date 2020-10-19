Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Oman has announced the new decision. Oman has allowed non-Omanis to buy units in multi-storey buildings.

Dr. Khalfan al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning has issued the new government decision. The ministerial decision 357/2020 regarding the controls of selling residential real estate units under the usufruct system to non-Omanis in multi-storey commercial and residential buildings was published in the Official Gazette.

Also Read; Drugs worth Rs 15 crore seized

As per the decision, the percentage of purchase of units sold to expatriates should not exceed 40 per cent of the number of residential real estate units in the multi-story commercial residential buildings, and it should not exceed 20 per cent for a single nationality of the allocated percentage.