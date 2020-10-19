Woman builds photo booth for pet dog using Lego bricks…

Simone Giertz on Twitter to share three images of her white-furred dog. They show the canine inside a tiny box-like structure with a paddle in front of her. The caption of the post says “I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw”.

In the video, she explains the mechanism in which the photo booth works. She says that when a dog goes inside the booth and places its paws on the pedal, it triggers a camera which, in turn, activates a treat dispensing machine. The end result is a dog selfie for the pet parent and a treat for the dog.

The rest of the video shows how she built the photo booth. What is even more exciting is that the entire photo booth is built using Lego bricks.

“Okay, this project is cute as heck!” wrote a Twitter user. “Let’s be honest, we all needed this kind of positivity and wholesomeness today. Thank you Simone for providing it for us and definitely thank you Scraps, you’re doing a great job!” expressed another. “Love this!” said a third.