Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down. On the Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX), the December gold futures were down 0.2% to Rs. 50,584 per 10 gram and silver futures dipped 0.35% to Rs.61,882. In the previous session, gold prices had rised up 0.24% while silver had risen 0.6%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 37,360 down by Rs.160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4670 down by Rs.20.

Also Read: Indian Railway cancelled, short-terminated and diverted trains

In the international market, the price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,903.16 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $24.43 per ounce, platinum and palladium were 0.1% higher at $856.85