This is how media reacted to Trump counting money before donating to church…

An image of US President Donald Trump counting $20 bills before donating to a church. Trump attended the 9 am service at the International Church of Las Vegas, before he headed to Southern California for a fundraiser and then to Carson City for Make America Great Again rally at the Carson City Airport.

“I love going to churches” and that it was “a great honour” to attend the service, he said. He dropped a wad of $20 bills in the bucket marked “Change 4 Change”. Trump’s rare appearance at the church didn’t spark as many reactions on social media as much as the picture of him counting the bills before donating did.

International Church of Las Vegas’ senior associate pastor, Denise Goulet, said God told her early that morning that the president would secure a second term. “At 4:30, the Lord said to me, ‘I am going to give your president a second win,’” she said, telling Trump, “you will be the president again,” as per report.