Commodity Market: Gold prices surge today

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures rose 0.27% to Rs.51,047 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.6% to Rs. 63,505 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen by about 0.45% while silver jumped 1.6%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37640 up by Rs. 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4705 higher by Rs. 35.

Also Read: 406 recoveries in Bahrain

The gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat is Rs. 49,345 and 24 carat gold is at Rs. 53,805. In Chennai, the gold rate of 22 carat gold is Rs. 47,138 and of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,768.

In the international market, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,912.11 per ounce while silver gained 0.7% to $24.82 per ounce and platinum rose 0.3% to $873.89.