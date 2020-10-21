COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases rise back to the 8000 range today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 8369 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1190, Kozhikode 1158, Thrissur 946, Alappuzha 820, Kollam 742, Malappuram 668, Thiruvananthapuram 657, Kannur 566, Kottayam 526, Palakkad 417, Pathanamthitta 247, Kasaragod 200, Wayanad 132 and Idukki 100. Today, 160 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 7262 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 883 is not clear. Ernakulam 926, Kozhikode 1106, Thrissur 929, Alappuzha 802, Kollam 737, Malappuram 602, Thiruvananthapuram 459, Kannur 449, Kottayam 487, Palakkad 200, Pathanamthitta 198, Kasargod 189, Wayanad 119 and Idukki 59 were affected by the disease.

There are currently 2,80,232 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,57,216 are under home / institutional quarantine and 23,016 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 2,899 people were admitted to the hospital today. During the last 24 hours, 62,030 samples were tested. A total of 40,91,729 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.