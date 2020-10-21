Gulf country announces holiday for birthday of Prophet Muhammad

A gulf country has announced holiday for birthday of Prophet Muhammad. UAE has announced the holiday. Federal Authority For Government Human Resources in UAE has announced the holiday.

As per the new announcement, a one-day holiday will be observed for federal government employees on Thursday, October 29, on account of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Normal working hours will resume from Sunday, November 1.