Meet Zyzz and Jojo, a dog and dolphin, they build up an unusual friendship…Watch

A nine-year-old Spaniel named Zyzz was aboard a boat out in the waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands. As his owners enjoyed the sunshine and the crystal ocean, the pooch noticed a wild dolphin swimming near their vessel. Some dogs are frightened of other animals, never mind a sea-faring creature. However, this lucky moment was destiny fulfilled: they’ve been best buddies ever since.

Over the past seven years, Zyzz and the Bottlenose dolphin, named Jojo, have spent hours and hours swimming and playing with each other. Now, Jojo’s daughter even joins in on the fun. Zyzz’s owner Mark de Fraine, 30, also a business owner on the island, explained: They met for the first time when we were anchored up floating and snorkeling around the boat. Jojo pulled up whilst Zyzz was out with us and Zyzz immediately got excited and ran to the back of the boat to check Jojo out. Jojo has been known to play with other dogs so was excited to see Zyzz jump in and they just began circling each other and kind of playing a game of chase.

Their friendship has only blossomed since then, and while Zyzz is a bit older now and doesn’t have quite as much energy, he’s always every bit as happy to see Jojo. They always get so excited to see each other and you can see both of them speed up and start circling and getting excited to meetZyzz can often see Jojo from the boat so he gets excited first. Jojo comes right up to the back of our boat and pokes his head out of the water to see if Zyzz is standing there. Zyzz and Jojo get to play whenever we take Zyzz out on the boat with us on our days off. As well as his age, Zyzz gets ear infections every now and then, ‘so he doesn’t get to go out as often as he’d like,’ Marc said. ‘But whenever he is on the boat, Jojo shows up they spend a good hour swimming around and playing with each other.’