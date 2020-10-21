New law to override central agricultural law…Know more details….

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will convene a special session to enact legislation to override controversial agricultural laws passed by the central government. Chief Minister Ashok Gellot said on social media that the decision was taken by the emergency cabinet meeting convened late on Tuesday and the assembly session would be convened soon.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had directed the party-ruled states to enact legislation to alleviate the suffering of farmers due to the bill passed by the Center amid strong opposition from the opposition parties. Following this, Punjab passed similar laws yesterday. Punjab has passed bills, including a minimum of three years imprisonment and a fine for those who buy or sell agricultural produce below the support price. These need the approval of the President.