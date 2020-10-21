Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher. BSE Sensex ended trading at 40,707.31 higher by 162.94 points or 0.40%. NSE Nifty rose 40.85 points or 0.34% to settle at 11,937.65.

77 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,369 shares ended higher while 1,292 closed lower on the BSE.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt makes important announcement about his health condition

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, GAIL India, NTPC, Bharat Petroleum, Gasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank .

The top losers in the market were Britannia Industries, TCS, SBI LIfe, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and Wipro .