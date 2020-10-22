Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged again. In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures fell 0.45% to Rs. 51,100 per 10 . Silver futures declined 1.2% to Rs.62,847 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen 0.7% while silver rates had rised 0.7%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has rised Rs.37760 up by Rs.120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4720 up by Rs. 15.

In the international market, the price of spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,920.86 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4% to $24.96 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.2% to $887.74.