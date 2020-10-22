COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases at 7000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has been confirmed for 7482 people in the state today. Of these, 6448 were transmitted through contact. The source of the 844 is not clear. 23 people died of the disease. Today, 7593 people have been cured. . 93291 people are in treatment. 56093 samples were also tested. With the further relaxation of restrictions, more vehicles on the road. People traveling in vehicles are reluctant to wear masks. Driving training vehicles must comply with the covid protocol. The CM said that more than a certain number of people are attending ceremonies like weddings. The guests and hosts are equally responsible for ensuring the covid standard at the ceremonies. Sectoral magistrates should monitor and guide such ceremonies. The celebration should continue for some time. In Thiruvananthapuram, the number of infected people is declining. The number of patients per day is less than a thousand. There are 29 active clusters in Pathanamthitta.