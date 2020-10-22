Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister invites ideas from people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited ideas for the 70th edition of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`. The Mann Ki Baat will be aired on October 25.

“#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change.” This month`s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message,” PM Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2020

People can share their ideas till October 23. They can share their ideas through the toll-free number 1800-11-7800. They can also share their ideas through mygov.71 or NaMo App.

‘Mann ki Baat` is a monthly radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.