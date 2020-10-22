Researchers discover new organ in human body: Video

Researchers has found a new organ in the human body. The scientists at the Netherlands Cancer Institute have discovered a new organ in the human body. They found out the new organ during their study about prostate cancer.

The researchers have found out a a set of salivary glands set deep in the upper part of the throat. They have named them “tubarial salivary glands”. The study has been published in the journal Radiotherapy and Oncology.

The researchers confirmed the presence of the glands after examining at least 100 patients. The discovery will be important for cancer treatment. So far, this nasopharynx region was not thought to host anything but microscopic, diffuse, salivary glands.

The newly discovered set are about 1.5 inches in length on average. Because of their location over a piece of cartilage called the torus tubarius, the discoverers of these new glands have dubbed them the tubarial salivary glands. The glands probably lubricate and moisten the upper throat behind the nose and mouth.

According to the researchers, the glands probably lubricate and moisten the upper throat behind the nose and mouth. Until now, there were three known large salivary glands in humans: one under the tongue, one under the jaw and one at the back of the jaw, behind the cheek.