COVID-19 live updates:- Covid cases rises back to 8000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has confirmed 8511 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 1375, Thrissur 1020, Thiruvananthapuram 890, Ernakulam 874, Kozhikode 751, Alappuzha 716, Kollam 671, Palakkad 531, Kannur 497, Kottayam 426, Pathanamthitta 285, Kasaragod 189, Wayanad 146 and Idukki 140. Today, 148 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 7269 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1012 is not clear. Malappuram 1303, Thrissur 1004, Thiruvananthapuram 670, Ernakulam 560, Kozhikode 712, Alappuzha 696, Kollam 668, Palakkad 239, Kannur 418, Kottayam 393, Pathanamthitta 223, Kasargod 175, Wayanad 133 and Idukki 75 were affected by the disease. Today, 26 deaths have been confirmed to be due to Covid.

There are currently 2,80,184 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,57,404 are under home / institutional quarantine and 22,780 in hospitals. A total of 2,770 people were admitted to the hospital today. 64,789 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 42,12,611 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.