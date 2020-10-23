Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. The BSE Sensex settled 127.01 points or 0.31% higher at 40,685.50. The NSE Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28% to end 11,930.35.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,689 shares ended higher while 1,026 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, NTPC, Coal India, ITC, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were UltraTech cement, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, GAIL India, Hindalco, SBI Life, JSW Steel,HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Divi’s Labs and Grasim Industries