“Breaking News” ; Six-storied church collapses; Twenty-two people were killed and several others injured

Abuja: At least 22 people were killed and several injured after a six-storeyed church building collapsed in eastern Ghana on Friday, reported a local official.

Rescue teams were able to save eight people but 22 bodies were pulled from the debris in the Asene-Manso district, said Agyemang Prempeh, a coordinator with the National Disaster Management Organization. Worrying the number of casualties may increase, he said search and rescue actions are continuing while four more bodies were pulled from the debris after 18 people were reported dead, reported Anadolu News Agency.

More than 60 people were attending the church at the time of the incident, reported local media.