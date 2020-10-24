Coast Guard issues alert for fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard has issued an alert for fishermen. The Coast Guard has urged all fishermen and merchant vessels in the Bay of Bengal to move to nearby harbour.

The warning was issued as a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Moderate earthquake of 3.2 hits

“As per IMD, low-pressure areas over West Central BoB likely to intensify into depression next 24 hrs. Under its influence adverse weather likely over #WestBengal and #Odissa coast. #ICG Ships & aircraft continuously relaying adverse weather warning for fishermen and merchant vessels”, said Coast Guard.