Comedian recreates the famous ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ reunion scene…

Each and every dialogue, scene, and the little moments that make up the movie are memorized by each and every one of us. Very often, there are people who even re-enact the famous scenes and pay tribute to one of the best Bollywood movies ever.

A comedian of East Africa recreates the famous reunion scene from the movie where Rahul (Shahrukh Khan) meets Anjali (Kajol) after so many years. The scene is considered to be one of the all-time favorites from the movie.

Take a look at the video:

Some time back, many SRK fans from Indonesia had recreated the song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’ The video went viral as soon as it was posted. Everyone gushed about the accuracy with which it was made.