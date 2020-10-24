COVID-19 live updates:- Covid cases remains in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has confirmed 8253 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 1170, Thrissur 1086, Thiruvananthapuram 909, Kozhikode 770, Kollam 737, Malappuram 719, Alappuzha 706, Kottayam 458, Palakkad 457, Kannur 430, Pathanamthitta 331, Idukki 201, Kasaragod 200, and Wayanad 79. Of these, 163 are from outside the state. 7084 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 939 is not clear. Ernakulam 894, Thrissur 1070, Thiruvananthapuram 751, Kozhikode 738, Kollam 730, Malappuram 688, Alappuzha 693, Kottayam 391, Palakkad 179, Kannur 326, Pathanamthitta 278, Idukki 87, Kasaragod 186 and Wayanad 73 were affected by the disease. Today, 25 deaths have been confirmed by Covid-19.

The test results of 6468 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 951, Kollam 738, Pathanamthitta 250, Alappuzha 472, Kottayam 517, Idukki 49, Ernakulam 538, Thrissur 481, Palakkad 459, Malappuram 207, Kozhikode 940, Wayanad 126, Kannur 355 and Kasaragod 385 were found to be negative today. With this, 97,417 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 2,87,261 people have so far been freed from Covid.