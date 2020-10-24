DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSEntertainmentSpecial

Man goes to his birthday party and finds out its a funeral for him…

Eli McCann, was surprised by her husband with a very peculiar birthday party. Instead of balloons and confetti, when he entered a friend’s house, he realized that a funeral had been prepared for him. The idea may seem morbid, but its origin has some sense.

Skylar Westerdahl – the organizer – remembered that sometimes you have to die, so that people will realize how much they liked that person. So he decided to create a party where everyone could tell Eli how much they liked him, before he left. “That day, he told me that we were going out to dinner and that I was supposed to dress well. Then he stopped the car in front of a friend’s house and said that we had to go in to greet someone. When I got in, I had 15 friends, dressed in black, sitting pretending to cry “, he recalls

