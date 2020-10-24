Man goes to his birthday party and finds out its a funeral for him…

Eli McCann, was surprised by her husband with a very peculiar birthday party. Instead of balloons and confetti, when he entered a friend’s house, he realized that a funeral had been prepared for him. The idea may seem morbid, but its origin has some sense.

In 2017 my husband (then boyfriend) threw a surprise funeral for my birthday because “people shouldn’t have to die in order for their friends to gather and say why they loved them.” He instructed everyone to ignore me so it would be like I was a ghost visiting my own wake. pic.twitter.com/bQkzjW4w8Q — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 22, 2020

Skylar Westerdahl – the organizer – remembered that sometimes you have to die, so that people will realize how much they liked that person. So he decided to create a party where everyone could tell Eli how much they liked him, before he left. “That day, he told me that we were going out to dinner and that I was supposed to dress well. Then he stopped the car in front of a friend’s house and said that we had to go in to greet someone. When I got in, I had 15 friends, dressed in black, sitting pretending to cry “, he recalls