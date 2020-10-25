Gulf country announced private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

A gulf country has announced private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. UAE has announced this. Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the official paid holiday.

A one-day holiday will given to all private sector employees. The holiday will be on Thursday, October 29. Thus employees will get a three-day long weekend.

Also Read: Man arrested for spying for Pakistan

Last week, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced a public sector holiday for federal government employees. For employees in the public sector, October 29 will be holiday and thus the employees will get a three-day long weekend.