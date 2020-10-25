Gulf country announced private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

A gulf country has announced private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. UAE has announced this. Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the official paid holiday.
A one-day holiday will given to all private sector employees. The holiday will be on Thursday, October 29. Thus employees will get a three-day long weekend.
Last week, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced a public sector holiday for federal government employees. For employees in the public sector, October 29 will be holiday and thus the employees will get a three-day long weekend.
???? #?????_???????_???????_???????? ?? ?? ??? 29 ?????? ?????? ????? ???? ????? ?????? ????? ????? ???????? ?? ????? ?????? ?????? ????? ?? ?????? ??????? ?????? ?????? ??????. ?? ??? ????? ???? #???????? #?????_???????? pic.twitter.com/kvlckx7sPL
— MOHRE_UAE ????? ??????? ??????? ???????? (@MOHRE_UAE) October 25, 2020
