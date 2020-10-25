Police arrests four for robbing jewellery

Police has arrested four people for robbing jewellery. The Rajasthan police has arrested four people allegedly involved in the robbery of jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh. Police also recovered 12 kilograms silver and 200 grams gold from house of one of the accused.

The accused were identified as Dilip alias Mahi, Sandeep Kumar, Mukum alias Kala and Sadar Khan. Police had informed that there were numerous criminal cases against the accused in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

As per police, these four accused barged into a jewellery shop and stole the gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh. The Rajasthan police had formed 5 special teams to nab the accused.

The police are also tracking the location of two other accused and the other crimes they have committed in Rajasthan and other states.