COVID-19 live updates:- Covid cases sees a sudden fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has confirmed 4257 people in the state today. 20 deaths were confirmed to have been caused by Covid. 52 are from outside the state. 3711 were infected by contact, and the source of 471 is unclear. Of these, 53 are health workers. 7101 people were cured. 35141 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 12.19%. The district-wise cases reported are Malappuram 853, Thiruvananthapuram 513, Kozhikode 497, Thrissur 480, Ernakulam 457, Alappuzha 332, Kollam 316, Palakkad 276, Kottayam 194, Kannur 174, Idukki 79, Kasaragod 64, Wayanad 28 and Pathanamthitta 24.

The test results of 7107 patients who were diagnosed with the disease were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 747, Kollam 722, Pathanamthitta 180, Alappuzha 497, Kottayam 191, Idukki 66, Ernakulam 1096, Thrissur 723, Palakkad 454, Malappuram 1002, Kozhikode 1023, Wayanad 107, Kannur 97 and Kasaragod 202 were found to be negative today. With this, 93,744 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 3,02,017 people have so far been freed from Covid.