Air India Announces Flights To These Countries On Vande Bharat Mission ; Know The Schedule Here.

As the present stage of the Vande Bharat Mission comes to an end, Air India on Tuesday declared a list of flights and its schedule for Phase 7 of the Vande Bharat Mission. As per the schedule of the airline, Air India will run 122 flights under Phase 7 of the Vande Bharat Mission that begins from October 29 till November 30. Taking to Twitter, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that under phase 7 of Vande Bharat Mission, there will be more destinations, flights, and bubble arrangements. In the tweet, he further broadcasted that international travel of more than 2.7 million people facilitated to date.

As per the latest updates, Air India will work on restoration flights between India and Addis Ababa, Adelaide, Cairo, Colombo, Kuwait, Muscat, Nairobi, Rangoon, Rome, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sydney, and Wuhan under phase 7 of the Mission. To Saudi Arabia, Air India has declared flights from November 1 under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 7.

Check the full schedule here; https://mea.gov.in/phase-7.htm

Saudi Arabia’s General Administration of Civil Aviation (GACA) had on September 23 discontinued flights to and from India and three other countries due to the rising number of corona cases. As per the schedule, Air India will work certain evacuation flights between October 31 and November 20 to Australia. However, the airline has withdrawn the flights from Sydney to Delhi organized on 30th Oct, the Indian embassy in Australia informed.