Black Cat Day 2020:- Here are some fascinating facts about black cats that everyone needs to know

Black cats are typically associated with bad luck and Halloween, there is way more to this dark feline than bad luck and pumpkins. Black Cat Day was launched to show people that a black cat could be the perfect cat for them, and help raise awareness about black cats in general. For a lot of historical settings and cultures, black cats were actually related to positive things. However, it seems that this myth about them bringing bad luck is the one that has stuck the most. That is why Black Cat Day is so important. It is all about dispelling this myth and appreciating how great black cats are. Here are some amazing black cat facts and busted myths that will most certainly change your view on this so-called spooky pet!

1. Although a black cat crossing your path supposedly signifies bad luck, in some countries it’s the opposite.

2. They typically have yellow eyes due to Melanism

3. In North America, black cats are most commonly associated with witches.

4. The color “Solid Black” is only allowed to be considered an option for certain breeds.

5. Black cats are often in danger around Halloween.

6. To be a true black cat, both of its parents need to have the black color gene.

7. Black cats fur can turn white with age.

8. They can rust.

9. They supposedly have a better immune system than most other cats.

10. They’re just like any other cat.