COVID -19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases still in the same range today

Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5457 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Thrissur 730, Ernakulam 716, Malappuram 706, Alappuzha 647, Kozhikode 597, Thiruvananthapuram 413, Kottayam 395, Palakkad 337, Kollam 329, Kannur 258, Pathanamthitta 112, Wayanad 103, Kasaragod 65, and Idukki 49 districts. Today, 24 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. Today, 88 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4702 people were infected through contact. The source of the 607 people is not clear. Thrissur 717, Ernakulam 521, Malappuram 664, Alappuzha 594, Kozhikode 570, Thiruvananthapuram 288, Kottayam 391, Palakkad 164, Kollam 326, Kannur 198, Pathanamthitta 79, Wayanad 100, Kasaragod 62 and Idukki 28 were affected by the disease. 46,193 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 44,09,750 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.