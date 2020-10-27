Delhi Riots: Court dismisses Jamia student’s bail plea

A court in Delhi has dismissed the bail plea submitted by Asif Iqbal Tanha, a Jamia Millia Islamia student. Tanha was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Tanha was arrested in a case related to larger conspiracy in the north east Delhi riots that occurred in February.

Additional Sessions Judge dismissed his bail plea by saying that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the allegations against Tanha were prima facie true.

Also Read: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

At least 53 people were killed and 200 others were injured in the communal clashes that broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. The riot started after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters .