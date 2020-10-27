‘Love Jihad’; Woman shot dead in daylight; family claims that she was being forced to convert her religion and marry

A final year student of the B.Com course in the college had come out after appearing in the exam. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The woman had come out of her college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place. He further said that she was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries. The accused, who arrived at the spot in a vehicle, tried to pull the woman inside, in a possible bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which one of the accused shot her. Both the accused have been arrested and during the preliminary investigation, it has emerged that one of them was known to her. “One of the accused identified as Tausif hailing from Sohna was known to the victim and a complaint against him had been lodged by the victim’s kin a few months ago for harassment and molestation but a compromise had been reached,” Rathi said.

A family member has alleged that the accused, who belongs to the Muslim community, had been forcing the girl to convert her religion for the last three years. When she refused to convert to Islam, the accused tried to abduct her and shot her dead in the broad daylight. “He tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused and then he shot her,” the victim’s father said. Nikita’s father had earlier in 2018 filed a molestation complaint against Tausif. In the FIR, it has come to light that the father had alleged in his complaint that Tausif had tried to abduct her, as told to him by Nikita herself. There was a lot of pressure on the family due to which they later withdrew the case.

Tausif was very angry at Nikita as she had stopped taking calls from him and she had also blocked his number. The accused knew that she will be taking her exam yesterday and he was waiting for her along with his friend outside the college. The police have now handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch and are now waiting for the final post-mortem report.