SpiceJet announces new international flight services from India

India’s leading private airline company SpiceJet has announces new services. SpiceJet has announced new services to Bangladesh. The flights to Bangladesh will be operated under the air bubble agreement between India and Bangladesh.

8 flights will be operated between the two countries by SpiceJet. All the new services will be operated from November 5. SpiceJet will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

Also Read: 1 Killed, 27 injured in police firing during Durga idol immersion

SpiceJet will operate a four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka. Chittgaong, the port city in Bangladesh will be the 11th international destination of SpiceJet.

“SpiceJet is delighted to add Chittagong as its 11th international destination and announce the launch of our new flights connecting Dhaka with Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata,” SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.