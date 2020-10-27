Sri Lankan Navy Personnel Attacks ‘Indian Fishermen’ Over Trespassing ; Video Surfaces !!!

Chennai: A video has appeared which shows Indian fishermen being attacked by Sri Lankan Navy personnel. The fishermen were attacked for trespassing into Sri Lankan waters. The video of the incident, available with Times Now, displays Sri Lankan Navy personnel tracking the boat of Indian fishermen in the sea.

TIMES NOW #EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Indian fishermen being harassed by Sri Lankan Navy in the open waters. Details by Shabbir. pic.twitter.com/OSNsNUtl1X — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 27, 2020

Two men on the Sri Lankan Navy boat are seen throwing stones at the Indian fishermen’s boat. The incident, which took place last week, and the video was shared by the locals of Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, where the fishermen belong to.

The Indian fishermen were thwarted by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were catching fish in the sea. The fishermen have refused that they infringed into the Sri Lankan waters. It is not the first time that Indian fishermen have been pestered by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen have been requesting that the Centre should interfere in the matter.