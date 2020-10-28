Gulf country bans hiring employees

A Gulf country has banned hiring employees. Kuwait has announced this. Information Ministry in Kuwait has banned hiring employees on radio and TV programmes . The ban on employing people from outside the ministry will take effect as of early next year.

“This step comes to rationalise “unjustified spending” on a number of programmes that have been accustomed to hiring over the years employees mainly for technical jobs”, reported Gulf News quoting a top source.

“The ministry has found it is necessary to take serious and effective moves to limit waste of public money at the beginning of the New Year after the end of the current round of programmes,” the report added.