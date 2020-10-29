BJP activists clash with police

A clash has erupted between police and BJP workers. The clash erupted between the police and BJP activists in Bagnan in Howrah district in West Bengal on Thursday. The clash erupted as the police blocked BJP activists from holding a protest rally against the killing of a party worker in the area.

The BJP had called a 12-hour bandh in the Bagnan assembly constituency. A BJP activist Kinkar Majhi was succumbed to his gunshot injuries on Wednesday. Majhi was allegedly shot at by a TMC worker, also his neighbour, over a land dispute on October 24.

Also Read: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri reacts to Binessh Kodiyeri’s arrest

The police claimed that they had denied permission for the protest rally as it could have created a law and order problem in the area.