Former Chief Minister passes away

Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday. He was aged 92. He was tested positive for Covid-19 in last month and was under treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Keshubhai Patel served as the chief minister of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001. He was replaced by Narendra Modi. He was a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times.

He quit the BJP and launched his own political party – Gujarat Parivartan Party – in 2012. The party was later dissolved and Patel re-joined BJP in 2014.

“Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati,”Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.