Saudi Arabia destroyed 6 explosive-laden drones launched by Houthi militants

The Saudi Arabia has destroyed 6 explosive-laden drones launched by Houthi militia. The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has destroyed the drones targeted at Saudi Arabia. This was confirmed by Colonel Turki Al Maliki, the spokesman of coalition forces.

“The Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed today (Wednesday) six bomb-laden drones that were launched deliberately and systematically by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian facilities in the Kingdom”, said Maliki.

“These hostile attempts reflect the militia’s terrorist conduct through adopting terrorist operations carried out by launching bomb-laden drones that target civilians, as well as the state of desperation the militia is facing due to heavy losses sustained on equipment and terrorist elements, specifically in Ma’rib and Al Jawf Governorates”, he added.