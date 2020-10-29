Shocking!!! Man sets his Mercedes on fire out of frustration….

A man has stunned millions of viewers by burning down his Mercedes. Mikhail Litvin is a Russian blogger who set his luxury vehicle on fire in the middle of an empty field after facing constant issues with it.

His Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, worth ? 2.4 crore, reportedly broke down several times after he purchased it from an official dealership. The YouTuber sent it back to the Mercedes dealer five times, but each time the repairs did not help.

He was filmed burning the luxury vehicle in gasoline before setting it on fire with a lighter. “I thought for a long time what to do with my Shark after the conflict with Mercedes… In my opinion, the idea is FIRE!” he wrote. “I am not happy,” he added. The shocking footage has been viewed more than 11 million times on YouTube, where Mikhail has nearly 5 million subscribers. Several people were left aghast by the bizarre and dangerous stunt.

“How could you?” asked one person in the comments section. “American bloggers smash iPhones – Russian bloggers burn Mercedes,” another remarked. “The ad revenue probably generated enough money to buy 2 more,” a user theorised.