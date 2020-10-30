Commodity Market: Gold prices edges high

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged. The price of yellow metal has edged high after two days of declining,

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were up 0.28% to Rs.50,425 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.7% to Rs.60,577 per kg. On Thursday, gold had slipped 0.45% while silver had settled flat.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has remained firm at Rs.37480 per 8 gram. In the international market the price of spot gold was up by 0.2% at $1,870.9 an ounce.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 50690.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.49%. The global spot price is $1875.8.