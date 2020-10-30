COVID-19 live updates:- Corona virus cases at 6000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6638 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Thrissur 1096, Malappuram 761, Kozhikode 722, Ernakulam 674, Alappuzha 664, Thiruvananthapuram 587, Kollam 482, Palakkad 482, Kottayam 367, Kannur 341, Pathanamthitta 163, Kasaragod 133, Wayanad 90 and Idukki 76. Today, 28 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. 85 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5789 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 700 is not clear. The affected areas are Thrissur 1080, Malappuram 723, Kozhikode 698, Ernakulam 457, Alappuzha 629, Thiruvananthapuram 460, Kollam 474, Palakkad 258, Kottayam 360, Kannur 251, Pathanamthitta 131, Kasaragod 129, Wayanad 84 and Idukki 55.

There are currently 2,88,635 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,66,953 are under home / institutional quarantine and 21,682 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 2,621 people were admitted to the hospital today. 53,981 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 45,85,050 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.