Covid-19 Updates: 13 million Covid-19 tests done in UAE

The total Covid-19 tests done so far in UAE has crossed 13 million. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the country.

As per the data released by the Ministry, 1172 new coronavirus cases along with 1460 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 131,508. The total recoveries climbed to 127,607. The death toll has mounted to 490.

Also Read: State government reduces prices for Covid tests

At present there are 3411 active cases in the country. In the last 24 hours 143,336 Covid-19 tests were also carried out in UAE. The recovery rate has reached at 96.7% in UAE. The fatality rate is at 0.5%.