New decision on reopening educational institutions announced

The government has announced its new decision on reopening educational institutions. The Bangladesh government has announced the new decision.

The Bangladesh government has extended the date of reopening educational institutions till November 14. Earlier, the educational institutions were closed till October 31. All educational institution in the country has closed since March after coronavirus infection reported in the country.

1681 new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the country on Thursday. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 4.04 lakh . The total recoveries has reached at 3.21 lakh. The death toll has reached at 5886. The recovery rate of Corona patients in Bangladesh is recorded to be 79.38%