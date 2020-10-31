COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases rises back to 7000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 7983 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1114, Thrissur 1112, Kozhikode 834, Thiruvananthapuram 790, Malappuram 769, Kollam 741, Alappuzha 645, Kottayam 584, Palakkad 496, Kannur 337, Pathanamthitta 203, Kasaragod 156, Wayanad 145 and Idukki 57. Today, 27 deaths have been confirmed by Covid-19. 86 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 7049 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 786 is not clear. Ernakulam 826, Thrissur 1104, Kozhikode 797, Thiruvananthapuram 643, Malappuram 719, Kollam 735, Alappuzha 635, Kottayam 580, Palakkad 287, Kannur 248, Pathanamthitta 152, Kasargod 143, Wayanad 139 and Idukki 41 were affected by the disease.

There are currently 2,91,440 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,69,059 are under home / institutional quarantine and 22,381 in hospitals. A total of 3329 people were admitted to the hospital today. During the last 24 hours, 59,999 samples were tested. A total of 46,45,049 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.