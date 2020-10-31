Lock gate of Durgapur barrage damaged: Villages under fear of flood

Lock gate of Durgapur barrage has got severely damaged. This has ignited panic among villagers about flood.

As per the Irrigation Department officials in West Bengal, a portion of lock gate number 31 of Durgapur barrage damaged severely. The gate lock has become nonfunctional. Thus the lock gate has failed to check the flow of water. This may result in continuous release of huge quantity of water from the barrage. This may result in a flood in the low-lying areas in West Burdwan district.

The 692 metre-long Durgapur barrage was built on the Damodar River in 1955. It has 34 gates, including 2 under-sluice gates. It is a 12-metre high barrage. Water from the barrage is supplied for drinking purpose, as well as to various big units in the Durgapur-Asansol industrial belt.