COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases is continuing the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has confirmed 7025 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1042, Thrissur 943, Kozhikode 888, Kollam 711, Alappuzha 616, Thiruvananthapuram 591, Malappuram 522, Palakkad 435, Kottayam 434, Kannur 306, Pathanamthitta 160, Idukki 148, Kasaragod 143 and Wayanad 86. Today, 28 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19. 85 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 6163 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 712 is not clear. The worst affected areas are Ernakulam 841, Thrissur 920, Kozhikode 870, Kollam 702, Alappuzha 591, Thiruvananthapuram 453, Malappuram 483, Palakkad 222, Kottayam 431, Kannur 214, Pathanamthitta 122, Idukki 105, Kasaragod 130 and Wayanad 79.

The test results of 8511 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 831, Kollam 838, Pathanamthitta 208, Alappuzha 778, Kottayam 474, Idukki 353, Ernakulam 808, Thrissur 1049, Palakkad 390, Malappuram 890, Kozhikode 1042, Wayanad 132, Kannur 548 and Kasaragod 170 were found to be negative today. With this, 89,675 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 3,48,835 people have so far been freed from Covid.