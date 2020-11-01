Government announces a ‘happy news’ for tipplers

A ‘good news’ for tipplers has been announced by the state government. The government has decided to extend the timing of liquor shops in the state.

Tamil Nadu state government has decided this. As per the new decision, the liquor shops in the state will remain open from 12 pm to 10 pm, from November 1 onwards. The order was applicable to all the retail shops across Tamil Nadu.

Restoring the original working hours for the retail shops, the government, in an official release, said

At present, the liquor shops of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) are open till 8 pm. Liquor stores that were closed down in March were reopened in August .